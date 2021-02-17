Trofinetide, Trofinetide, Wherefore Art Thou???

So, I’ve seen a ton of chatter on the forums and am being approached from all angles and I thought now’s a good time to reach out to Bill Keller of ACADIA for an update on where the trial stands as of right now. Just know that timelines are dependent upon a lot of things behind the scenes and, of course, COVID but this is where we are right now.

Let me start off by saying we are headed in the right direction!

The last time I did an interview air travel had been taken off the table. Well…it’s back on! Yes! Your trial site no longer has to be within driving distance. This is HUGE and opens up sites to families that were unable to reach them without flying.

There are two new sites now open-

In North Carolina:

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Recruiting Chapel Hill, North Carolina, United States, 27599

In Seattle:

Seattle Children’s Recruiting Seattle, Washington, United States, 98105

There are more sites in various stages of being ready to take participants, you can check clinicaltrials.gov for new sites, however I’ve been assured that I will be notified as new sites become open and will share that news with you as I receive it.

Enrollment is continuing as smoothly as can be expected in these unprecedented times and the first participants are now finishing LILAC 1 and entering into the LILAC 2 open extension. We still need participants for LAVENDER, though, so please reach out if you are interested. The faster we fill the spots in the LAVENDER study the sooner the FDA has all the data they need and the quicker Trofinetide (hopefully) gets approved! PARTICIPATION IS THE KEY!

You can reach out to ACADIA about interest in participating at www.rettsyndromestudies.com

I’ve also seen a LOT of speculation as to when Trofinetide will be available. I know that’s on everyone’s mind (mine, too!) but, that’s all it is-speculation. I could come up with so many possible scenarios off the top of my head and none of them could be correct. That being said, ACADIA does expect to have results of the LAVENDER study ready in the second half of 2021. That’s IF we get LAVENDER full and finished. That part is on our community! Keep reaching out. Keep checking for new sites. We’ve got this!