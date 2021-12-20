A Chat with Dr. Pichard of IRSF

Disclaimer: Unless specifically stated, the possible benefits down the line are my opinion alone.

As one might imagine, I and other parents have a ton of questions since the results of the Trofinetide Phase III came out. One of the people I wanted to reach out to was Dr. Dominique Pichard, Chief Science Officer at International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF). Dr. Pichard presented at the recent webcast held by Acadia and she was kind enough to take me up on it.

On a personal note, it was a real pleasure to talk to another parent, as always! Her daughter is outstanding with her Tobii and is progressing through high school in general ed classes. I was thrilled and amazed to learn she writes essays and is aiming for an actual diploma. This brings me so much hope for those children who start with eye gaze devices at a very early age.

The first question I had for her had to do with an article I read (if anyone else saw it and remembers the link, I would love to put it in here!) which basically stated that the scales used in the Phase III trial couldn’t pick up certain physical improvements and that researchers and clinicians were working on putting together a standard scale for trials that could measure these improvements. For instance- Katelin’s hand use improved during her trial. By the RSBQ it would be seen as a 1(one) point improvement. This could not capture the true nature of her improvement. From “sometimes” being able to grasp an item to “often” being able to grasp an item is not a true representation of “being able to grasp an object, pop the top of a paint container, pour it into a teeny, tiny hole, stop before it overflowed, and close the top.”

Dr. Pichard let me know that the tools used in clinical trials are still evolving and that there is ongoing work to continue to develop better tools. Much has been learned from the 15 year Natural History Study and that need to learn more doesn’t stop. IRSF works with the clinicians and pharma companies to support this continued work. The 2022 launch of the new IRSF Rett syndrome Registry that is connected to the Rett Syndrome Center of Excellence Network, will be key to helping develop new scales that are standardized and recognized by the FDA for clinical trials. It’s clear, given the number of mutations and the vast range of abilities that these professionals have a difficult, but not impossible task ahead.

I wanted to delve into the potential positive domino effect of some of the results as they pertain to our normal everyday lives. One of the first things to jump out at me during the call was when Kathie M. Bishop, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Rare Disease at Acadia, stated that some girls gained weight. Since this is often an overwhelming concern, I wondered if this could possibly be an advantageous side effect in the health of our children. Dr. Pichard felt more data would need to be made available before such a leap could be made; with a lot of unknowns, it was best not to jump to conclusions as to benefits based on the preliminary results.

The other area was the significant improvement in anxiety/fear. There seemed to be a disconnect between the areas the other agencies on the call concentrated on and the things that seemed to me to be far more important. One point some callers made was- Is 5 points really enough? Dr. Pichard echoed my feelings when she said, “if there’s just one improvement that makes our lives easier, that’s enough.” I completely agree. During Katelin’s trial, I could not imagine a more chill child. I could take her anywhere without her becoming overwhelmed; she didn’t scream; she engaged with the other children and adults around her. I have no way of knowing if every child/adult will have this benefit, but for those that do, this IS life changing. I can see babysitters, family gatherings that so often exclude us soon being possible; I can see date nights for couples; I can see people being able to go to work or work from home. But, most of all, I see siblings that aren’t gipped out of a childhood or have their social lives impacted so severely. Not all families face these obstacles, but there are many that do and the quality of their lives would be utterly changed.

Not only would a decrease in anxiety/fear affect the general health of the family, maybe, just maybe we could take our children off of all those meds that often leave them sleepy, foggy, or barely help. This is one thing that would offset the cost, as well. Less need for multiple meds and behavioral therapy would be a huge savings for states.

An area of concern for me, since Katelin’s trial, has been IF Trofinetide is approved, how will the needs of the family change and will there be support for these new needs. Dr. Pichard reassured me that IRSF is always evaluating the changing needs of the community and is responsive to those changes. While there are only a few complex disorders like Rett that have an FDA approved treatment, IRSF is well positioned to learn from those other foundations that have been in this fortunate position.

Of course, we often went on tangents about this or that and the hour or so passed in a blink. I asked her if there was anything she would want our community to know? She said, “If the FDA approves trofinetide based on the results of the LAVENDER trial, this (the successful Phase III) is groundbreaking for a neuro-developmental disorder. It will open doors to more clinical trials, knowing that it’s possible.”

I came away from Acadia’s investor call and my chat with Dr. Pichard with even more optimism than I had before. First, knowing there are improvements across the spectrum of participants that are not reflected by the scales used is huge. Secondly, realizing that even just one success will make investors feel more confident about sponsoring other trials. And, lastly, that envisioning the domino effect of each of these improvements gives me greater hope for not only our children’s quality of life, but for the family as a whole.