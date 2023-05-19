A Day in San Diego :)

No clever title this time 😉 Just a day, but not a day like any other day and we made the most of it.

Dr. Haas writing the order for the prescription..

First up was a visit to the Rett Clinic to see Dr. Richard Haas. Twenty-eight years ago, he was the first Rett doctor to see Katelin at the age of 2. I can still see him, so much younger than now, but aren’t we all, I never would have imagined, then, he would still be in her life because…he said she didn’t have Rett syndrome! I have given him a hard time about that over the years since we’ve moved back to California. I remember him saying, “She to socially interactive. She doesn’t have Rett syndrome.” Well, I may have inwardly scoffed at that. I kept thinking, “socially interactive???? She barely ever looks at me!” But, that was 4 years before gene testing was available so I can’t “blame” him.

Still, there we were and reminiscing about how long it’s been and chatting about what’s new with her and then he goes, “So, I guess you want to talk Daybue, huh? Oh, I laughed and smiled and maybe teared up a bit- yes, I certainly do! I said, “I want to start her out at her dosage of her trial, 35mg/kg, she did great on that.”…OK. And then I told Katelin, “See what he’s doing? He’s writing for you to get trofinetide! And she burst out in sobs, heartbreaking, wracking sobs of relief? joy? whichever it was, it was one of the many times words were not needed, she was understood perfectly.

From there we were off to Acadia’s new office building. WOWZA, their lobby was amazing! Katelin and I met up with Bill Keller, Vice President Patient Advocacy and Industry Relations and June Sanson, Senior Director of Patient Advocacy and Industry Relations, two of my favorite people, to FINALLY hand off the gift we made over two years ago. It was a comedy of errors getting this to them- making it, then breaking it, a change in logo (thank goodness I broke the first one!) a pandemic, restrictions, a move from one office to another, the nation opening up and Acadia staying locked down, to not crossing paths on days I would be in San Diego. It was a story within a story, a comedy within a drama, but after years of keeping it in double bubble wrap, we were able to present it to Acadia! We also got to meet Heather Bradley, head of regulatory affairs, who oversaw the Trofinetide FDA application. LOVE her! That’s quite the specialty and one day I’d like to hear the story of how one’s career path leads someone to that specialty. I like meeting people who are instrumental to an undertaking but are behind the scenes. Without them there’s no final project and they so rarely get the recognition they deserve.

Bill K, me, June S. (just look at them, lol) Me and Bill K. He’s got a death grip on that plate! Heather B.

I’ve made several of these kinds of plates, the first being almost 10 years ago after Katelin finished the NNZ-2566 trial, for Dr. Glaze. The next was for Neuren, for Dame Brimble and now Acadia. They are all a bit different but always have Katelin’s handprints. In this one, the flitty is for all the boys and girls who have passed, the pink and blue flowers are self-explanatory, the flowers are red/blue for the flags of New Zealand, Australia, and the United States, there are 7 flowers in one group and 9 in the other for “Katelin Lancaster”, and each has an orange center because it is Katelin’s favorite flower. The coloring of the letters is the closest I could get to the color of their logo and the saying is a take on their mission statement, “…of elevating lives through science.”

It was a great day, full of happy tears, great smiles, relief of knowing Daybue is soon to be in our hands and the relief of knowing that plate is now Acadia’s responsibility, lol.

Even though there’s been a slight snafu about the prescription, it won’t really be to Acadia Connect until next Tuesday, I got an unexpected call from our FAM (Family Access Manager), Ruben S., to catch me up on where the prescription process was at. (I already knew but aren’t they on the ball!) All in all, it was a day for the books, or maybe the book Katelin and I write one day. What a story it would be, what a story it is. ❤

Advertisement